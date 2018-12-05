The number of violent offences fuelled by alcohol at Britain’s railway stations over the festive period has more than doubled in the past two years, new figures show.

There were 189 cases between November 24 2017 and January 2 compared with the same period two years earlier, according to British Transport Police (BTP) data.

Violence is often directed at other passengers or station staff and frequently results in injuries and arrests.

BTP inspector Becky Warren said: “We understand that at this time of year, people are out having a good time and having a few drinks but we do see an increase in the number of incidents fuelled by alcohol.

“The ask is simple: look out for your friends and colleagues getting the train home if they’ve had a few too many.”

Network Rail published the figures to mark the launch of a campaign with charity Drinkaware urging people to take care of their friends and colleagues when travelling on the railway this Christmas.

It has released footage showing passengers falling off platforms and walking across train tracks.

The government-owned company’s head of public and passenger safety, Allan Spence, said: “We want everyone to have fun and enjoy themselves over the festive period, but after a few drinks people often take greater risks, which can frequently lead to people getting hurt or even killed.

“Travelling home by train is absolutely the safest way.

“But we have seen drunk people taking a short cut across the tracks, chancing it at level crossings or falling between a train and the platforms.

“Even escalators see more drink-fuelled accidents.

“Please take care of yourself and your friends, don’t let that last drink cause bad decisions.

“Be a first class mate and look out for those making their way home by train that may have had one too many.”

Rail Safety and Standards Board figures show 21 people have died in alcohol-related incidents on station platforms or by falling into the gap between trains and platform edges in the past 10 years.