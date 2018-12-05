Demand for new cars fell by 3.0% last month, figures show.

Some 158,600 new cars were registered in November compared with 163,500 during the same month in 2017, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Registrations are down 6.9% this year compared with the first 11 months of last year.

Modest -3.0% decline for November UK new car market https://t.co/PypyyKCk9o pic.twitter.com/qDW9nbvN3Y — SMMT (@SMMT) December 5, 2018

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Model and regulatory changes combined with falling consumer confidence conspired to affect supply and demand in November.

“The good news is that as supply constraints ease, and new exciting models come on sale in the months ahead, buyers can look forward to a wide choice of cutting-edge petrol, diesel and electrified cars.”

Sales of petrol models increased by 3.5% last month, while diesels fell 16.7%.

Demand for alternatively fuelled vehicles such as hybrids and pure electrics increased by 24.6% to take a market share of 6.8%.

Fleet and private registrations fell by 0.7% and 6.4% respectively last month, while business sales rose 8.6%.

Mr Hawes added: “It’s now critical that a Brexit deal is secured to boost consumer confidence and provide a stimulus to the new car market as we enter the new year.”