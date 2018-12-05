Wales could face heavy downpours on Wednesday after a severe weather warning was issued in parts of the country.

The Met Office says homes and businesses in the worst-hit areas could also potentially be flooded as Storm Etienne passes over the UK.

Areas affected include Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Powys and Swansea, with “heavy rain and possible flooding” expected to last until 12pm.

Heavy #rain will affect parts of south Wales this morning #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/2Xuh0uyDDx — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2018

The Met Office warning states: “Bands of heavy rain are expected to cross Wales on Wednesday, with the south and south-west perhaps seeing the heaviest rain later in the morning.”

The service added that up to two inches of rain could fall in some hilly locations, and has issued a yellow warning for icy patches.

Natural Resources Wales has also issues three flood alerts, in south Pembrokeshire, the Upper Severn, and the Vyrnwy Catchment, both in Powys.