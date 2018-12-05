The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are to join a discussion about youth violent crime.

Charles and his youngest son Harry will meet Pride of Britain winner Omar Sharif, who rose from a life embroiled with gangs in London and the pains of being homeless to running his own personal fitness business.

The prince and the duke will also speak with Prince’s Trust Ambassadors, families of victims of youth violent crime, and community groups and practitioners.

Our @PrideofBritain Young Achiever winner @OmarInspires turned his life around with support from our Team programme. Re-live the moment he was awarded his trophy from the one and only @anthonyfjoshua. Read Omar's story, then start your journey today > https://t.co/dMG3hmPyPA pic.twitter.com/RaHSUvJpTn — The Prince's Trust (@PrincesTrust) November 8, 2018

Last month, Harry attended a round table discussion on youth violence in London, co-facilitated by young people from MAC UK, a mental health charity for excluded young people.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has insisted the tide is turning against the rise in violent crime.

But she admitted it would take a long time to tackle the 180 violent gangs in London that are “busy” dragging children into crime.

So far this year in the capital, there have been 123 homicides, more than the 118 in the whole of last year, not including the victims of terrorist attacks.

Ms Dick told LBC that after three years of gun and knife crime increasing, the rate is now starting to level off and come down.

The event, organised by The Prince’s Trust of which Charles is patron, will take place at Clarence House on Wednesday December 12.

The discussion is part of the Trust’s ongoing work to help disadvantaged and vulnerable young people following the increase in levels of violent crime committed by young people in urban centres across the UK, Clarence House said.

In one of the other @YouTubeSpaceLon studios, The Prince of Wales joined a discussion with HRH’s youth charities about violent crime and how social media can help. The discussion panel was made up of young people who have been supported by those charities including @PrincesTrust pic.twitter.com/Dmw3xOVBRb — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 16, 2018

Topics covered will include using social media to amplify inspiring voices; how role models can influence behaviour; how to engage young people in alternative activities; and giving young people a greater stake in the economy and society.

Charles set up the Prince’s Trust in 1976 in response to social unrest and high levels of youth unemployment.

The organisation’s business start-up programme began in 1983 following conversations with young people in the aftermath of the Brixton and Toxteth riots.