A father has pleaded not guilty to murdering his baby daughter who died aged three weeks old.

Thomas Haining, 20, is accused of repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma to Mikayla Haining’s head and body by unknown means leaving her so severely injured that she died.

He is accused of murdering the baby at her home in Mackay Road, Inverness, last year.

It is alleged the offences happened between the day she was born on May 17, 2017 and June 8, 2017 when she died.

Defending Haining, Shelagh McCall QC entered a not guilty plea on his behalf when he appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Ms McCall said she has asked for reports from three expert witnesses in England, including a neuropathologist, as there is a “dearth” of such experts available in Scotland.

Lady Rae continued the case until February.