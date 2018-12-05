A football fan who stomped on top of a car after a troubled local derby was caught on camera by the damaged vehicle’s furious owner.

Gaynor Beresford, from Stoke-on-Trent, filmed the culprit following a match between Port Vale and Stoke City Under-21s at Vale Park on Tuesday night.

In the video, the 44-year-old shouts at the supporter to get off her silver car as he jumps up and down on its dented roof.

Ms Beresford, who lives on Hamil Road – close to the football ground, said she only bought the vehicle two weeks ago.

“Everybody who has looked at it has said it will be a write off, but I’m still waiting for an incident number from the police,” she said.

“You could hear them chanting and screaming as they were coming up the road. But there was not one police officer in sight.

The football fan jumped up and down on the car’s dented roof (Gaynor Beresford/PA)

“As they got further up one of them ran up my bonnet and jumped on top of my car. Obviously I’m shouting abuse at him to get off and he replied ‘f*** off you bitch, get back inside before I smash your windows’.”

The fierce Checkatrade Trophy game between the Staffordshire rivals had earlier ended with “considerable damage” caused to the stadium – including seats being ripped out, windows smashed and toilets broken.

Ms Beresford said it was “scary” to see hundreds of fans coming down her street with no police present.

“The house across the road has scaffolding and they ripped all that down. It’s absolutely shocking behaviour,” she added.

“I’m just gobsmacked at how we’ve let it happen like that, there was no police whatsoever escorting them up the road.

“I’ve lived in this house for four years and I’ve never, ever seen anything at all like that.”

Adam Boulton, 39, a Stoke supporter attending the match, condemned the behaviour of “mindless yobs who only went there to cause trouble”.

“During half-time the Stoke fans decided to trash the toilets. In the second half, things started to get worse, with parts of toilets seats being thrown along with the plastic bottles at the police and Vale fans and more flares,” he told the Press Association.

“It was horrible. I wanted to watch the match but you were fearful that a plastic bottle may be heading your way,” he added.

An English Football League spokesman said earlier: “The EFL was in attendance and saw first-hand the unacceptable disorder that took place during last night’s match between Port Vale and Stoke City U21s.

“The EFL will provide whatever assistance that is available to us as the police and the FA conduct their investigations into the matter.”

Proud of @StaffsPolice deployed to the football tonightV challenging op having to deal with mindless violence, disorder & damage caused by a minority.Thanks to all colleagues involved – many on cancelled rest days – those in command, in support & esp those on the front line https://t.co/EKLk8UX7AW — ACC Emma Barnett (@ACCEmmaBarnett) December 4, 2018

A Stoke spokesman said “deplorable” actions by fans at the match were by a “minority of the crowd”.

“Where this behaviour involved so-called supporters of Stoke City we will be working closely with Staffordshire Police and Port Vale to bring the culprits to justice,” he said.

“We will be pushing for anyone found guilty of disorder on the night to be handed a lengthy football banning order.”

More than 150 officers were deployed to the match and Staffordshire Police said 11 arrests have been made for violence and public order offences during the Potteries derby after disruptive behaviour from large sections of the away fans.

Chief Superintendent Wayne Jones, commander for the policing operation, said: “We are taking this very seriously and I expect there to be more arrests in the coming days as we examine CCTV coverage and gather evidence of the crimes committed.”

Port Vale won the match 4-0.