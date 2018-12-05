A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead and a man seriously injured inside a property.

Emergency services were called to Main Road, Ayr at around 5.25am on Wednesday November 28.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and police are now treating the death of the woman as murder.

Police are now treating the death of a 41-year-old woman who was found within a property in Main Rd, Ayr on 28 November 2018 as http://murder. https://t.co/Kjjcn8wjuK — AyrshirePolice (@AyrshirePolice) December 5, 2018

She has been named as 41-year-old Ann McLean.

Officers closed Whitletts Road and Main Road while they carried out enquiries at the scene.

Police Scotland has said investigations are ongoing and anyone with information has been urged to come forward.