Stirling has missed out on its bid to be named the next European Volunteering Capital.

Padua in Italy won the contest, but Stirling bid leaders are to continue with plans for a year-long festival in 2020 to increase volunteering participation.

Stirling’s bid was led by the city council, Volunteer Scotland and Stirlingshire Voluntary Enterprise – and had the support of the Scottish Government.

George Thomson, chief executive of Volunteer Scotland, said: “Whilst the award has not come to Stirling, our plans will still go ahead.

“We have a thriving, feelgood volunteer community here in Stirling – over 39% of people already volunteer – and we’re going to build on that to bring the benefits of volunteering to all.

“We have so much to look forward to over the next few years, from a year-long festival in 2020 to the world’s first volunteering expo in 2021.”

Aarhus in Denmark currently holds the title of European Volunteering Capital, which has previously been won by Barcelona, Lisbon and London.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “It is disappointing to hear that Stirling has lost out to Padua as European Volunteering Capital 2020.

“I know regardless of the result, the city will continue with its year-long volunteering festival and other events across the year.

“Volunteers make a vital contribution to our communities, sharing their time with people and organisations that need support.

“Volunteering is key to our ambition of creating a fairer and more prosperous country for all and I would encourage more people to consider volunteering in their local communities.”