Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host next month’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Globes, to be held on January 6, are hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents awards for film and TV.

Oh won a 2006 Golden Globe for Grey’s Anatomy and this year became the first actress of Asian ethnicity to receive an Emmy nomination for drama series lead for Killing Eve.

We are pleased to confirm that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be co-hosting this year’s 76th #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/H4ktWJ0jvk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 5, 2018

Samberg won two Golden Globes in 2014 for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, for best comedy actor and as a producer.

He was the 2016 Emmy Awards host, while Oh is a newcomer to handling emcee duties for a major ceremony.

Nominees will be announced on Thursday morning.

The three-hour Golden Globes ceremony will be held in Beverly Hills.