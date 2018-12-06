The Churchill Arms in Kensington is ready for its Christmas lights switch-on, with 93 Christmas trees and 21,500 lights covering its exterior.

There are a further four trees inside the pub, and a “letters to Santa” Christmas postbox making up the finishing touches to the festive display.

The annual tradition has been going for 26 years, with landlord James Keogh taking part and delivering the posted letters to the Post Office to be delivered to the North Pole.

The official switch-on will take place on December 6 at 6pm with a celebrity guest to make the decorations official.

The pub also made a name for itself in May this year with a Chelsea Flower Show award for its multi-coloured display of blooms covering the building’s facade.

Built in 1750, it is famed for being one of the oldest pubs in London, and claims Winston Churchill’s grandparents were regular visitors in the 1800s.