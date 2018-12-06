Police are urgently trying to trace three potential witnesses after a teenager struck by an HGV died in hospital.

The 15-year-old boy was on foot in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire, where he was hit by a lorry at around 9.25pm on Saturday.

He was taken to taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, where he died on Wednesday.

Officers have since traced the driver of the HGV but are still keen to speak to three male youths who are believed to have been with the victim at the time of the incident.

Sergeant Stuart Bell from the road policing unit in Motherwell said: “The family of the victim are absolutely distraught and it is vital that we are able to provide them with answers.

“We know that the victim was in the company of three other male youths near to the shops in Green Street beforehand and they will have witnessed the incident.

“We must speak to these witnesses as a matter of urgency and would appeal for them to contact the police.

“There is no need to be concerned about coming forward but it is very important that we speak to you.

“Please do the right thing and get in touch so that we can confirm the full circumstances of what happened for the victim’s family.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact the Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell via 101, quoting incident number 4071 of Saturday 1 December 2018.”

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.