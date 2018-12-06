Crowds gathered in central London as the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree lights were switched on.

An annual gift from Norway, the tree features white lights and a star on top (Yui Mok/PA)

The tree was installed earlier in the week.

Norway’s ambassador to the UK Mona Juul attended the switch-on (Yui Mok/PA)

As did mayor of Oslo Marianne Borgen, right – seen here with Lord Mayor of Westminster Councillor Lindsey Hall (Yui Mok/PA)

The Norwegian 🎄in Trafalgar Square is a symbol of friendship between our two countries – past, present & future – a symbol of hope and unity for young & old. Merry Christmas and God Jul! @trafalgartree @CityWestminster @Oslokommune @UKinNorway #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/aemNOIZ2J6 — Mona Juul (@mona_juul) December 6, 2018

Crowds gathered to watch the switch-on (Yui Mok/PA)

Merry Christmas to our friends in #Norway 🇳🇴 and across the world 🌍 pic.twitter.com/RoiipYeKdp — Trafalgar Square Tree (@trafalgartree) December 6, 2018

Meanwhile, not too far away, Prime Minister Theresa May switched on the Christmas tree lights in Downing Street.

She was joined by three children from her constituency of Maidenhead, who won a competition to design the PM’s official Christmas cards.

Mrs May sang Christmas carols with Chloe Hathaway, Amelie Beard and Dexter van Elkan, all aged nine, alongside the Military Wives Choir outside Number 10.

The event will have given the PM a welcome break from the Brexit debate (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mrs May was joined by children for the switch-on (Dominic Lipinski/PA)