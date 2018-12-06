Crowds gathered in central London as the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree lights were switched on.
The tree was installed earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, not too far away, Prime Minister Theresa May switched on the Christmas tree lights in Downing Street.
She was joined by three children from her constituency of Maidenhead, who won a competition to design the PM’s official Christmas cards.
Mrs May sang Christmas carols with Chloe Hathaway, Amelie Beard and Dexter van Elkan, all aged nine, alongside the Military Wives Choir outside Number 10.
