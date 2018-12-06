Crowds gathered in central London as the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree lights were switched on.

Trafalgar Square Christmas lightsAn annual gift from Norway, the tree features white lights and a star on top (Yui Mok/PA)

The tree was installed earlier in the week.

Trafalgar Square Christmas lightsNorway’s ambassador to the UK Mona Juul attended the switch-on (Yui Mok/PA)
Trafalgar Square Christmas lightsAs did mayor of Oslo Marianne Borgen, right – seen here with Lord Mayor of Westminster Councillor Lindsey Hall (Yui Mok/PA)
Trafalgar Square Christmas lightsCrowds gathered to watch the switch-on (Yui Mok/PA)

Meanwhile, not too far away, Prime Minister Theresa May switched on the Christmas tree lights in Downing Street.

She was joined by three children from her constituency of Maidenhead, who won a competition to design the PM’s official Christmas cards.

Mrs May sang Christmas carols with Chloe Hathaway, Amelie Beard and Dexter van Elkan, all aged nine, alongside the Military Wives Choir outside Number 10.

Downing Street Christmas treeThe event will have given the PM a welcome break from the Brexit debate (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Downing Street Christmas treeMrs May was joined by children for the switch-on (Dominic Lipinski/PA)