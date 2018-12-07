A second man has been charged in connection with the death of a security guard almost six weeks ago.

Mohammed Abu Sammour was found injured in Newarthill, North Lanarkshire, in the early hours of Sunday October 28.

The 49-year-old, from Caldercruix near Airdrie, was taken to Wishaw General Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police Scotland said they have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man over the death.

He is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

It comes after a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged over Mr Sammour’s death last month.