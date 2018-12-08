Bids to topple Theresa May as Prime Minister, Cheryl and L’Oreal parting ways and Tommy Robinson’s international “support network” make headlines on Saturday.

The Times says a cross-party plot is brewing to unseat Mr May if her Brexit deal is rejected in the Commons, with MPs from Labour looking to recruit Tory rebels and the DUP.

The Daily Telegraph reports the PM has been warned by Cabinet ministers she will have to step down if her deal is rejected by MPs when they vote on Tuesday.

Ministers have also warned that a no-deal Brexit could spell six months of chaos at Britain’s ports, The Independent reports.

The Sun says hair and beauty giant L’Oreal is parting company with “spokesmodel” Cheryl.

The Daily Mail leads with the first picture of a baby girl born after her mother underwent a pioneering womb transplant.

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson is receiving financial, political and moral support from an array of non-British groups, The Guardian reports.

The Daily Mirror says a BBC boss has angered viewers by saying television-watchers “love repeats” at Christmas.

Taking statins in higher doses could prevent thousands of heart attacks and strikes a year, the Daily Express reports.

Rescue talks are under way in a bid to prevent outsourcing giant Interserve collapsing like Carillion, the Financial Times reports.