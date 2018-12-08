Thieves armed with tasers threatened staff at a hair salon during a raid.

Two men targeted Contour hairdressers in Baillieston, Glasgow, on Friday afternoon.

Police said they entered the premises on Main Street at around 4.45pm and demanded money from staff, leaving with several mobile phones and a handbag.

No-one was injured but the four female workers are said to have been left badly shaken.

Constable Holly Canning said: “It’s clear the men’s intention in this instance was to steal the shop’s takings.

“This is a busy shopping area and I know people will have been out and about, and I’m sure the two men will have been noticed as they left the shop and ran off up Main Street.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, please do pass it on. All information is pieced together and can often lead us to identifying the suspects.”

The first man is described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, around 5ft 5ins, and of gaunt appearance with several teeth missing. He wore a dark hooded top and navy tracksuit bottoms.

The second suspect was of a similar age and height and wore a dark top and trousers. Both men were wearing gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2744 of December 7, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.