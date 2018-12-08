Travis frontman Fran Healy led a special performance of the band’s hit Sing to mark the opening of Aberdeen Music Hall following a £9 million renovation.
The 200-year-old venue closed in April 2016 for work to create a new lower level and free up more space for a new performance studio, digital art space and restaurant and bar.
Healy led the Music Hall Community Choir at a ceremony on Saturday, before cutting into a giant Music Hall cake.
Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said: “We chose Sing because it is uplifting and all about the restorative power of music, so just perfect for this forever moment in a venue that has been the soundtrack to city life for nearly two centuries.
“We were delighted when Fran Healy accepted our invitation to join us.”
She added: “Finally the moment has come to say welcome back to the Music Hall, lovingly renovated, re-imagined and once again at the heart of cultural and community life.”
The reopening also saw performances by The Nevis Ensemble, Big Noise Torry and Orchard Brae School.
