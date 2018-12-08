It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and festive spirits were high during Santacon London 2018.

Revellers donned their Santa suits and other Christmas outfits for the annual tradition, which is described by organisers as “non-profit, non-political, non-religious and non-sensical”.

The good news for the real Father Christmas, if he was among those attending, is he has more than a fortnight to recover before the hard work really begins.

It was a fine day in the capital as Santas arrived en masse (Gareth Fuller/PA)

King’s Cross was packed out as revellers flocked to the city (Victoria Jones/PA)

Some hi-jinks outside the railway station (Victoria Jones/PA)

Even Santa has to take the Tube sometimes (Gareth Fuller/PA)

And he has to queue for his ticket just like other passengers (Gareth Fuller/PA)

One of the more unusual costumes seen during the day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

This woman took a colourful approach for her outfit (Victoria Jones/PA)

As day turned to night, Trafalgar Square became the centre of the party (Gareth Fuller/PA)