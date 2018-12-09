More than £2 billion of annual Scottish exports to the Netherlands are “under threat” because of Brexit, External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop has warned.

Ahead of her visit to Amsterdam and The Hague on Monday, Ms Hyslop said the draft Withdrawal Agreement between the EU and the UK would cause barriers to trade.

She will tell Dutch ministers Scotland remains open for business despite Brexit.

Ms Hyslop said: “Scotland has close cultural links with the people of the Netherlands.

“And with annual exports worth £2 billion every year, which make the Netherlands our second main international export destination, our economic ties are also very deep.

“My engagements in the Netherlands are an opportunity to reiterate the message that, despite Brexit, Scotland is – and will continue to be – open for business.

“However, our current trade and cultural relations are under threat due to continued uncertainties over Brexit.

“Remaining in the EU continues to be Scotland’s strong preference.

“Failing that, continued membership of the Single Market and Customs Union is the only viable way to protect important trade and cultural links, such as those we have with the Netherlands.”

In addition to meetings with Dutch government ministers and the Netherlands-British Chamber of Commerce, Ms Hyslop is due speak with hotel group CityHub to discuss their expansion plans in Edinburgh.