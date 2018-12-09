Brexit, the Salisbury Novichok poisonings and nativity plays make headlines on Sunday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled historic vote, the Prime Minister has warned in an interview with the Mail On Sunday that Britain “would truly be in uncharted waters” if the deal is voted down.

The Sunday Times meanwhile says the PM is preparing to go back to Brussels and demand concessions in order to get the deal through Parliament.

The Sunday Telegraph says two members of the Government have quit and a Cabinet minister is considering whether to resign over the deal.

And Mrs May’s Cabinet has split on whether she should back a second referendum, The Observer says.

The Sunday Mirror leads with an interview with Salisbury nerve agent victim Charlie Rowley, who fears he is slowly dying as a result of being poisoned by Novichok.

The Sunday Express reports on criticism of a consultation on how to safeguard out-of-school activities amid claims children’s clubs, sports and Sunday schools could be regulated.

And the Sunday People leads with the horrific story of a British woman whose organs were removed after she died in a Mexican hospital, raising fears they were harvested by traffickers.