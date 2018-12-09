A man has been killed after being struck by a car on a bypass, police have confirmed.

The 56-year-old pedestrian had been walking on the B9140 road in Tullibody, close to the Muirside roundabout, when he was hit by a red Renault Captur vehicle.

Emergency services were called out after the incident which took place at around 6am on Sunday, but the man was found to be dead at the scene.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison of Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact us on the 101 number.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving on the B9140 road, which is the Tullibody bypass, at around 6am this morning.”