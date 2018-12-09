Thousands of people have turned out for two rival protest marches in central London.

Ukip organised a “Brexit Betrayal” march against Theresa May’s Withdrawal Deal, which included leader Gerard Batten and the party’s new adviser Tommy Robinson. The the former English Defence League leader is also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Their march was countered by an anti-fascist demonstration organised by Stand Up To Racism.

BrexitTommy Robinson, Ukip’s new adviser, was on the march (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BrexitRobinson was surrounded by supporters and Ukip and Union flags (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BrexitUkip leader Gerard Batten (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BrexitTheresa May was branded a traitor by many on the march (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BrexitThose on the march are unhappy with the Prime Minister’s deal (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BrexitThe protesters are happy for the UK to crash out of the EU without a deal (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BrexitAnger was palpable among those marching (Gareth Fuller/PA)

But there was also a counter-demonstration that was bigger than the Brexit march.

BrexitThe march accused Robinson of racism and creating division (Victoria Jones/PA)
BrexitThere was a large police presence to keep the two protests apart(Victoria Jones/PA)
BrexitThe counter demonstration had larger numbers (Victoria Jones/PA)
BrexitEU flags were being waved in the alternative march (Victoria Jones/PA)
BrexitSigns celebrating diversity were also held aloft (Victoria Jones/PA)
BrexitOthers were calling for a referendum now that the Prime Minister has agreed her deal (Victoria Jones/PA)

Despite efforts to keep the two groups of protesters apart, clashes did break out.

Rival protesters clash in Trafalgar SquareRival protesters clash in Trafalgar Square (Victoria Jones/PA)
Police officers holding truncheons attempt to keep the crowds under controlPolice officers holding truncheons attempted to keep the crowds under control (Victoria Jones/PA)
Clashes break outOfficers were quick to clamp down on any skirmishes (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tommy Robinson addressing the rallyRobinson addressed the Ukip-organised rally after it ended (Gareth Fuller/PA)