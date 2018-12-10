Millions of motorists do not understand some fundamental rules of the road, a new survey suggests.

A third (34%) believe the speed limit for cars on a dual carriageway is 60mph, when it is actually 70mph.

Some 32% mistakenly think they should signal before checking their mirrors when carrying out a manoeuvre.

Picture posed by a model of a woman driving (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The poll of 2,000 UK drivers for insurance provider 1st Central also found 14% believe they can use their horn at any time of day in a built-up area.

A curfew is in place between 11.30pm and 7am.

The firm’s chief executive, Andy James, said: “Whilst experienced drivers may be comfortable behind the wheel, it’s concerning to see how many people have forgotten speed limits.

“No matter how many years of driving you have under your belt, it’s important to remember the correct rules of the road to ensure a safe drive for all.”