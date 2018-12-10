Brexit leads many of Monday’s papers as the debate over Britain’s departure from the European Union continues in Westminster.

The Times reports that Theresa May is “facing the prospect of a leadership battle” as the 48 letters needed to trigger a contest are “likely” to be submitted. Leading the pack, the paper says, is Boris Johnson as the rivals “set out their leadership pitches” over the weekend, the paper says.

The Times: May to face leadership battle over Brexit deal #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/xKAfIMNGOF — Helena Lee (@BBCHelenaLee) December 9, 2018

The Daily Telegraph leads with Mrs May’s “11th-hour crisis talks” with EU leaders over the “doomed vote” on her Brexit deal. It adds that Mrs May told aides that her vote is “unwinnable”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'May prays for deliverance as vote looms' #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/7che7ueTmA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 9, 2018

The Guardian also runs with Brexit, reporting Mrs May will start a “last-ditch attempt to win over mutinous Tory MPs” with less than 48 hours before the crucial vote.

Guardian front page, 10 December 2018: May in race to win over rebels amid clamour to call off vote pic.twitter.com/JoYl1tRZ5E — The Guardian (@guardian) December 9, 2018

The Financial Times leads with Crossrail, reporting on delays and cost increases on the new rail project in the south east.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday December 10 https://t.co/7CXzzSvhjx pic.twitter.com/3JGwoAeicv — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 9, 2018

The Metro carries tributes to Grace Millane, a Briton who went missing in New Zealand with a man later charged with her murder.

The Independent returns to Brexit, with a front page riffing on the artwork from a Sex Pistols album.

The Daily Mirror carries a picture of I’m A Celeb winner Harry Redknapp above a story about Mrs May having “24 hours to save her job”.

The Sun leads with allegations against a former chauffeur to the Queen.

Tomorrow's front page: Queen’s former driver attacked boy at Buckingham Palace but died before charges could be brought https://t.co/JCoIWHBGBR pic.twitter.com/rNZQBnRqxr — The Sun (@TheSun) December 9, 2018

And the Daily Mail carries statistics suggesting drug driving is at its highest level since records began with 37 drivers a day failing tests for banned substances.