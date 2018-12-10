A man has appeared in court in New Zealand charged with the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane.

Here is a timeline of how her round-the-world trip turned into tragedy (all times local).

– November 20: The Lincoln University graduate arrives in New Zealand, having visited Peru on the first leg of her travels.

– November 30: Posts her last tweet, quipping: “I think travelling has changed me I just brought some blue jeans.”

– December 1, around 7pm: Seen on Victoria Street in central Auckland.

– December 1, 7.15pm: Seen on CCTV at Sky City, an entertainment complex and casino on Victoria Street.

– December 1, 9.41pm: Seen at the Citylife Hotel on Queen Street, around 250m from Sky City, with a “male companion”.

A CCTV image issued by Auckland City showing Grace Millane, 22, at the Sky City centre (PA)

– December 2: Ms Millane’s 22nd birthday.

– December 2, just before noon: A red Toyota Corolla hatchback is hired from a central Auckland rental firm.

– December 3, between 6.30am and 9.30am: The car is thought to have been driven in western Auckland.

– December 3, noon: The car is returned to the rental company.

– December 5: Ms Millane is reported missing to City of Auckland Police.

This 2016 red Toyota Corolla hatchback was hired from a central Auckland rental car company. We need to hear from anyone who saw this car last Monday morning, between 6am and 9.30am in the West Auckland area. Anyone who saw the vehicle is asked to call us on 0800 676 255. pic.twitter.com/aVr2lP12Qn — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) December 9, 2018

– December 6: Police appeal for the public’s help finding the backpacker.

– December 7: After arriving in Auckland her father, David Millane, makes an emotional plea for help finding his daughter. Police reveal they have spoken to the male companion and he is a person of interest. The man was not taken into custody and police said there was no evidence of foul play.

– December 8, 3pm: A 26-year-old man is taken into custody at a central Auckland address by police.

– December 8, 5pm: Police announce that they have obtained evidence that suggests Ms Millane has been killed and they have seized a “vehicle of interest”.

– December 8, evening: Detectives charge the suspect with Ms Millane’s murder.

– December 8, evening: Police identify a “place of interest” on Scenic Drive, a road in the wooded Waitakere Ranges around 12 miles west of central Auckland.

December 9: Police announce they are searching an area on Scenic Drive, near the Waitakere Reservoir.

December 9, shortly after 4pm: Police find a body they believe to be Ms Millane in vegetation around 10m from the road.

December 10: The suspect appears in court in Auckland.