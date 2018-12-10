Detectives investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a Co Down flat have launched a murder investigation.

The 29-year-old man was found in a property in the Burrendale Park Road area of Newcastle.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

The man’s body was found on Saturday afternoon and a murder probe was launched following the results of a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said: “Police received a report at 1.45pm on Saturday 8th December that the body of a man had been discovered at a flat.

“Following a post-mortem examination yesterday, Sunday 9 December, I am now treating this death as murder.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody assisting us with our inquiries at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone with any information which may assist my investigation to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 712 of 08/12/18.

“Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”