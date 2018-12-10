A teenager has admitted causing the deaths by dangerous driving of four people, including a 16-month-old boy, in a horror car crash in Sheffield.

Elliott Bower, 18, was driving a VW Golf which was being pursued by police when it crashed into a people carrier in the Darnall area of the city last month.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, died along with his son Muhammed Usman Bin Adnan and a married couple – Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50.

Bower pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and other offences at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.

He appeared alongside his brother Declan Bower, 23, and 17-year-old boy who each pleaded guilty to offences including aggravated vehicle taking.

Remanding the trio in custody, the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, said: “This an exceptionally serious case of its kind.

Elliott Bower, 18, has admitted causing the deaths by dangerous driving of Adnan Ashraf Jarral and his son Usman Adnan Jarral (Janaza Announcement/Facebook/PA)

“It demands punishment. Make no mistake, you will be punished.”

The Bower brothers stood in the dock in a packed Court 7 each handcuffed to a security guard. The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, stood using crutches.

All three defendants will be sentenced on January 28.

It was confirmed that the VW Golf driven by Bower was being pursued by officers at the time of the collision.

Witnesses said a number of police vehicles arrived at the wreckage almost immediately after the crash.

The Bower brothers, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, were on the run from police, as they were wanted in connection with a number of offences.

Two weeks before the crash, South Yorkshire Police had launched a media appeal to ask for the public’s help to find them.

Husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50, also died in the horror car crash (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

The brothers responded by posting a picture of themselves on Facebook, taunting officers.

Factory worker Mr Jarral is understood to have been driving the VW people carrier when it was hit by the Golf on Main Road, in Darnall, on November 9.

He was described by his family as “full of life” and devoted to his children.

His wife Tahreem, 32, was also injured along with Mr Duna and Mrs Dunova’s 22-year-old daughter, Nikola Dunova, and her daughter, Livia Matova, three.

After the crash, Mr Jarral’s uncle, Shafqat Mirza, said his nephew was a “humble and polite” man who was extremely proud of his two sons and his stepson.

Mr Mirza said: “It’s been absolutely devastating for all of us and all the family.”

He said Mr Jarral was originally from Pakistan and his wife was originally from Slovakia. They married a few years ago and she had converted to Islam and changed her name from Erica Kroscenova.

He said the couple had been planning a trip to Mecca at the end of the month.

On Monday, Elliott Bower spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality in court and to enter pleas to a charge of causing the death by dangerous driving of each of the deceased and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. To each of the seven counts he said “guilty” in a clear voice.

His brother admitted one charge of aggravated vehicle taking and another of possession of a lock-knife.

The 17-year-old also admitted aggravated vehicle taking and possession of cannabis.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation after the crash due to the a police pursuit.