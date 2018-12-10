Fighter jets were launched from RAF Lossiemouth on Monday in response to “unidentified aircraft” approaching UK airspace, defence chiefs have said.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that RAF Typhoons were scrambled from the Moray base with the Meteor Air-to-Air missile for the first time on December 10.

The MoD said they were launched as a “precautionary measure” in a quick reaction alert (QRA) mission.

However, no intercept took place and they subsequently returned to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “This latest missile system demonstrates the next chapter of the Typhoon which will see the jet evolve its ability to target and destroy any airborne threat at great distances.

“The Meteor missile will provide an unrelenting deterrence to those who wish harm upon the UK and our Armed Forces.”