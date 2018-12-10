German tennis star Boris Becker is preparing for the next stage of a divorce court row over money with his estranged wife Lilly.

Becker and Mrs Becker appeared at a preliminary hearing in the Central Family Court in London on Monday.

Lawyers for the pair told Judge Sarah Gibbons that both had agreed to issue divorce petitions.

They said both wanted a judge to dissolve their marriage.

But a dispute over how money should be split following the breakdown of the relationship has not been settled.

Lilly Becker arriving at the Central Family Court in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Judge Gibbons sat in private for part of Monday’s hearing and placed limits on what could be revealed in media reports.

Further court hearings are expected.

Neither Becker, 51, and Mrs Becker, 42, spoke to reporters outside court.

Becker was declared bankrupt in 2017.

Bankruptcy issues have been analysed at separate High Court hearings in London.

Becker won Wimbledon, and became the youngest men’s singles champion, when aged 17 in 1985.

He collected 49 singles titles in a career spanning more than two decades.