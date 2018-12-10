A body found in Inverness has been confirmed as that of a teenager missing for more than a week.
Jade McGrath was last seen in the Leachkin area of the Highland city on November 28.
A large-scale search involving police dogs and specialist officers was launched to trace the 19-year-old from Aviemore and a body was discovered on Sunday in the Lawers Way area of Inverness.
Formal identification has now taken place.
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Inspector James Rice said: “Our thoughts are with Jade’s family and friends at this sad time.
“We remain very grateful to the local community for their support during this enquiry.”
