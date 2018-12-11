A second arrest has been made over the death of a man in Glasgow.
Darren Sinclair, 27, was discovered dead on a path near Kinfauns Drive in
Drumchapel on the morning of November 6.
Police Scotland said a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and inquiries are continuing.
It follows the arrest of a 20-year-old man over Mr Sinclair’s death last month.
Robert Dunn appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court in November charged with
murder.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
