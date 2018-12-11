Police are investigating after a video posted to social media showed a man racially abusing passengers on a train and shouting: “I’m with Tommy Robinson.”

In the footage filmed on the London to Leeds service on Sunday evening, the middle-aged man can be heard aggressively shouting a series of racial slurs at a woman, before referencing the former English Defence League (EDL) leader.

An unnamed passenger who witnessed the incident said the man was part of a large group returning from Mr Robinson’s “Brexit betrayal” march in the capital on Sunday.

When questioned by the Press Association about the video, Mr Robinson, now a Ukip adviser whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said: “I blame you the media for wankers like this thinking this is what I’m about.

“If this idiot knew what I stand for then he would know that many of the people I love are black.”

He added: “If it’s legit it’s disgusting, and it angers me and frustrates me because misinformation is continually told about me and what I represent.”

British Transport Police said it was investigating the video and had arrested two other men, both from Kettering, after being called to reports of a “large disturbance” on the service.

A 54-year-old man was held on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

After the man is seen repeatedly shouting at a woman on the service, shocked passengers are later seen disembarking the train at Bedford and speaking to police about the incident.

One woman tells the camera: “I’ve been racially discriminated on the train, and called a n****r… a black c***.”

“He called all racist names, and we’re in 2018,” she adds.

The incident follows a viral video of an incident at a school in Huddersfield, in which a Syrian refugee is seen being hurled to the floor by an English schoolboy.

After the footage received widespread coverage in the national media, Mr Robinson, a convicted fraudster, posted an interview in which the alleged bully said he was “scared for my life, scared for my family’s life”.