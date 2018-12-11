Firebrand Labour MP Dennis Skinner has been branded a “thug” after he appeared to call an SNP MP a “piece of shit” in the Commons.

Mr Skinner, who has served as MP for Bolsover for 48 years, could be seen angrily remonstrating with SNP MPs after Jeremy Corbyn was heckled during a debate on the Government’s decision to pull the “meaningful vote” on the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal.

The 86-year-old, who is widely known as “the Beast of Bolsover” for his uncompromising style, was seen to turn and allegedly mouthed “piece of shit” at Glasgow South MP Stewart McDonald during the debate.

A new parliamentary habit seems to be forming, whereby any time an SNP MP sat behind Dennis Skinner verbalises any frustration about what Jeremy Corbyn says, he angrily turns round to tell us off. He has just turned round and called me a ‘piece of shit’. He has become a thug. — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) December 11, 2018

