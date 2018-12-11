Nicola Sturgeon has said time is running out for the UK to identify an alternative to Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme, the First Minister also urged the Labour Party to give its support for holding a vote on leaving the EU.

Members from across the parties have called for another referendum on Brexit but the Labour Party has not endorsed the position.

Ms Sturgeon has said the SNP would support a move to hold one.

Far from attacking Labour @HackneyAbbott, I am offering to work with you to bring down this awful Tory government – and clear the way for a second vote as the only way to bring an end to the Brexit mess. Surely it is time for some clear and decisive leadership from all of us? https://t.co/b6EOijJ9HD — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 11, 2018

A Commons vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal was called off on Monday due to a lack of support.

Ms Sturgeon said the only thing blocking a parliamentary majority for a fresh vote was the fact “Labour is not yet behind that”.

She said: “If Labour get behind that, I do think there is a prospect of a majority for that.

“There is perhaps a greater prospect now for a majority for that than for anything else.

“But, in order to put that to the test to get to that point, we need to get Labour off of the fence that it is determinedly sitting on right now and backing a clear way forward.

“A clear way forward is another vote because Theresa May’s plan is not going to get a majority, she simply is running down the clock.”

The SNP leader also indicated her party had held talks with the Opposition in Westminster on Monday over the next steps to take.

There have been calls among MPs to move a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

“As I understand it, they (Labour) don’t think the time is right for a motion of confidence,” Ms Sturgeon.

“For goodness sake, if the time is not right now, when will the time be right?

“The clock is ticking, time is running out and if there is to be a different path found – and there must be a different path found to the one that Theresa May currently has the UK on – there isn’t time to lose.”