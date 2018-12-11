A suspected extremist is on the run after a shooting which left four people dead near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg.

French authorities have launched a terror investigation into the shooting, which left several others injured, some seriously.

The 29-year-old alleged gunman has a criminal record and, according to the prefect of the Strasbourg region, was known by the security services as a suspected extremist.

Stephane Morisse from the FGP Police union told The Associated Press that authorities went to the alleged gunman’s Strasbourg home earlier Tuesday to arrest him, but he was not there. Grenades were found.

The suspect was shot and injured by soldiers guarding the Christmas market, but he escaped.

He was said to have entered central Strasbourg via the Corbeau bridge to the south of the city centre, before heading to Rue des Orfevres, a popular shopping street close to the cathedral, where he opened fire.

The market is set up around the city’s cathedral and around two miles from the European Parliament building (AP)

There were unconfirmed reports of people being injured in several streets south of Place Kleber in central Strasbourg.

It is thought he may then have headed south of the city centre to the Neudorf or Place de l’Etoile area, where people were advised to stay indoors.

It is understood the Foreign Office has not yet received any reports of British nationals caught up in the shooting.

A spokesman said: “We are in close contact with the French authorities.”

The European Parliament, which is about two miles away from the city centre, was in lockdown, but its president said legislative sessions would continue for the rest of the week despite the attack.

Antonio Tajani said that the legislature “will not be intimidated by terrorist or criminal attacks”.

Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted: “Shocked and saddened by the terrible attack in Strasbourg. My thoughts are with all of those affected and with the French people.”

Some British and Irish MEPs were caught up in the security operation and several others tweeted to say that both they and their staff were safe and accounted for.

Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson and three members of her staff were among the crowds enjoying the Christmas market at Place Kleber when they heard the shots.

We were in the centre of #Strasbourg town when gun shots went off No confirmed reports but footage out of people on the ground injuries if not worse – My thoughts & prayers with all who are injured.#StrasbourgMarket — MEP Martina Anderson (@M_AndersonSF) December 11, 2018

She told the Press Association: “We had just been walking away from the market down a street deciding what restaurant to go to, the incident was at the bottom of that street, and suddenly it was pandemonium.

“I heard the first shot and thought it was fireworks, I didn’t initially think shots, then there was another one.

“We were running in the other direction, telling people to run back and get back.”

Soldiers patrol in Strasbourg (AP)

Strasbourg Christmas market is one of the oldest in Europe, with 300 wooden chalets set up in the city’s historic centre from November 23 to Christmas Eve.

One of the biggest Christmas trees in Europe is put up in Place Kleber, the largest square in the city, which was named after French general Jean-Baptiste Kleber who was born in Strasbourg in 1753.

France has been hit by several extremist attacks in recent years, including the 2015 Paris shootings which left 130 people dead and wounded hundreds more.

In 2016 a truck was driven into Bastille Day crowds in Nice, killing 86 people and leaving hundreds injured.

Twelve people were killed and 48 were injured when a man drove a truck into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016.