A US federal judge has ordered porn star Stormy Daniels to pay Donald Trump nearly 293,000 US dollars for his lawyers’ fees and another 1,000 dollars in sanctions after her defamation suit against the president was dismissed.

Judge S. James Otero made the order on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Mr Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, had asked for nearly 390,000 US dollars.

Charles Harder and Trump deserve each other because they are both dishonest. If Stormy has to pay $300k to Trump in the defamation case (which will never hold up on appeal) and Trump has to pay Stormy $1,500,000 in the NDA case (net $1,200,000 to Stormy), how is this a Trump win? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 11, 2018

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, tweeted the order “will never hold up on appeal”.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006 and was paid 130,000 dollars as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

She sued him after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job”.

The judge threw out the case in October.