A missing woman has died after being found collapsed at a hospital.
Amanda Cox was discovered within Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at about 10pm on Monday.
She died a short time later, Police Scotland said.
Her death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, officers said.
A number of messages of condolence have been left by members of the public on the Facebook page of the Edinburgh police division.
One said: “Thoughts & Condolences with the family & friends at this sad time,” while another wrote: “So sad. Much love to her family and friends.”
A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda’s family and friends at this time.”
