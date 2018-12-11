A missing woman has died after being found collapsed at a hospital.

Amanda Cox was discovered within Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at about 10pm on Monday.

She died a short time later, Police Scotland said.

Her death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, officers said.

MISSING PERSON – UPDATE We can confirm that missing woman Amanda Cox was discovered collapsed within the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary around 10pm on 10 December & passed away a short time later. Our thoughts are with her family & friends. Read more at: https://t.co/1Tbdvigql0 — Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) December 11, 2018

A number of messages of condolence have been left by members of the public on the Facebook page of the Edinburgh police division.

One said: “Thoughts & Condolences with the family & friends at this sad time,” while another wrote: “So sad. Much love to her family and friends.”

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda’s family and friends at this time.”