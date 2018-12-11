A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Padraig Fox in Co Down last weekend.

He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning, along with a 26-year-old man who has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

The 29-year-old was found dead in a flat in Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland launched a murder probe following the results of a post-mortem examination on Sunday.