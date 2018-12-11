A 90-year-old man has gone missing in Edinburgh.

William Scott was last seen in Chesser Loan, in the west of the city, at about 8.45am on Tuesday.

Police said the disappearance was out of character and his family and friends were becoming increasingly concerned for him.

*** MISSING PERSON *** Can you help us trace 90yr old William Scott. Missing from Chesser area. Last seen 8.45am this morning. Any info call 101, incident 3338 of 11th https://t.co/WGIxhjCnsD pic.twitter.com/FQTpvJTECJ — Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) December 11, 2018

Mr Scott is described as being 5ft 1ins and is balding with white hair to the back and sides.

He regularly wears glasses and, when last seen, was wearing a dark jacket and grey trousers.

Inspector Gill Lundberg from Drylaw police station said: “William has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried about it. He has previously been missing before but not for this length of time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3338 of December 11.