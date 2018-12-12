Theresa May has vowed to fight an effort to oust her as Conservative leader and Prime Minister “with everything I’ve got”.
The Prime Minister’s statement came about an hour after it was confirmed the chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, had received the 48 letters of no confidence from Tory MPs required to trigger a ballot on the leadership.
Here are the latest developments.
9.35am
Today’s Cabinet meeting has been cancelled, Downing Street has said.
9.34am
Prominent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke out against the Prime Minister.
9.30am
Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said: “I will be supporting the Prime Minister tonight.
“Not only because she deserves that support but also because the country does not need this distraction right now. The Prime Minister has focused entirely on the national interest. I hope my colleagues will too.”
9.20am
9.15am
Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley came out in support of the current leader.
9.10am
Conservative Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns said she would vote against Theresa May and thought the PM would lose the vote.
9.05am
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was a “characteristically strong” statement from Mrs May, as he vowed to stand “with her all the way”.
9am
8.50am
Mrs May said that changing Conservative leader would “put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it” and could lead to Brexit being delayed or prevented.
She added: “We must and we shall deliver on the referendum vote and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”
8.50am
The Prime Minister said she will contest the leadership challenge “with everything I’ve got”.
8.49am
Theresa May is speaking outside 10 Downing Street.
8.48am
Alun Cairns, the Welsh Secretary, and David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, both offered their backing for the Prime Minister on Twitter.
“I am giving my full support to @theresa_may who has always put the national interest first. We need to honour the outcome of the referendum and support the PM to deliver Brexit on 29 March 2019,” Mr Cairns said.
David Mundell added: “PM has my full support. A leadership contest is the last thing we need. The public want us to sort #Brexit now!”
8.46am
8.45am
Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay voiced his support.
8.35am
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable also took to Twitter.
8.30am
Transport Secretary and prominent Brexiteer Chris Grayling said: “I will be backing Theresa May tonight. At this crucial point, the last thing the country needs is a prolonged and introspective leadership contest.
“I was one of the first Cabinet ministers to back Brexit. Delivering a deal was never going to be simple.
“Theresa May is the best person to make sure we actually leave the EU and deliver on the Brexit that I and the people of our great country voted for.”
8.25am
Environment Secretary Michael Gove, another Cabinet minister who had been touted as a possible leadership contender, said: “I am backing the Prime Minister 100% – and I urge every Conservative MP to do the same. She is battling hard for our country and no one is better placed to ensure we deliver on the British people’s decision to leave the EU.”
8.20am
More Cabinet ministers have come to the Prime Minister’s defence.
8.14am
8.13am
In a joint statement the chairman of the European Research Group Jacob Rees-Mogg and his deputy Steve Baker said: “Theresa May’s plan would bring down the Government if carried forward. But our party will rightly not tolerate it.
“Conservatives must now answer whether they wish to draw ever closer to an election under Mrs May’s leadership. In the national interest, she must go.”
8.11am
Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The last thing our country needs right now is a Conservative Party leadership election. Will be seen as self-indulgent and wrong. PM has my full support and is best person to ensure we leave EU on 29 March.”
8.10am
Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd also backed the Prime Minister.
8.07am
Theresa May will make a statement later this morning outside 10 Downing Street, a Number 10 source said.
8.05am
Tory former minister Ed Vaizey said he would support the Prime Minister in the vote.
But Sir Bernard Jenkin told BBC Radio 4’s Today he would vote for a change in leadership.
Sir Bernard said he had submitted a letter of no confidence earlier this week with “great regret”.
8am
Sir Graham Brady said: “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.
“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 on Wednesday 12th December in committee room 14 of the House of Commons. The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”
7.55am
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt immediately backed the Prime Minister.
7.45am
Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Theresa May to trigger a contest, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has announced.
