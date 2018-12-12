Theresa May has vowed to fight an effort to oust her as Conservative leader and Prime Minister “with everything I’ve got”.

The Prime Minister’s statement came after it was confirmed the chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, had received the 48 letters of no confidence from Tory MPs required to trigger a ballot on the leadership.

All MPs in the Cabinet have stated they will be supporting the Prime Minister in tonight’s no confidence vote.

Here are the latest developments.

11am

Theresa May has won the backing of the Tory Reform Group, the largest membership group within the party, which represents its liberal wing.

In a statement, the group said: “This is a critical time for our country. It should not be about the Conservative Party, but about our national interest, implementing the decision taken on June 23 and taking our country forward.

“MPs voting tonight must think carefully before casting their ballot. Our party is, and must be, about more than Brexit – our country will not forgive us if we forget that.

“With the very real prospect of a hard-left Corbyn government, now is the time for unity.

“We urge our parliamentary colleagues to support the Prime Minister.”

10.40am

Theresa May’s statement, given earlier this morning.

10.20am

David Cameron urged Tory MPs to back Mrs May in the vote of confidence.

I hope Conservative MPs will back the PM in the vote today. We need no distractions from seeking the best outcome with our neighbours, friends and partners in the EU. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) December 12, 2018

10.10am

10.05am

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson followed other Cabinet colleagues in supporting Mrs May.

The Prime Minister has my full support. She works relentlessly hard for our country and is the best person to make sure we leave the EU on 29 March and continue to deliver our domestic agenda. — Gavin Williamson MP (@GavinWilliamson) December 12, 2018

Chief Whip Julian Smith followed suit.

Theresa May is the best person to lead both the @Conservatives and the Country. Her integrity, drive and focus is vital at this time — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) December 12, 2018

10am

(PA Graphics)

9.45am

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said: “I shall be supporting the Prime Minister this evening.

“This is no time for the self indulgent spasm of a leadership election. Nothing fundamental will be altered by it. This is a time to show loyalty and discipline in supporting the PM in discharging the duties of government.”

9.40am

Theresa May is expected to speak with individual Tory MPs during the day before addressing the 1922 Committee at 5pm, immediately before the crucial vote.

9.35am

Today’s Cabinet meeting has been cancelled, Downing Street said.

9.34am

Prominent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke out against the Prime Minister.

The Country needs a new leader, it is time for Mrs May to resign. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) December 12, 2018

9.30am

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said: “I will be supporting the Prime Minister tonight.

“Not only because she deserves that support but also because the country does not need this distraction right now. The Prime Minister has focused entirely on the national interest. I hope my colleagues will too.”

9.15am

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley came out in support of the current leader.

I will be voting for the Prime Minister, Theresa May in the leadership challenge. Posted by Karen Bradley MP on Wednesday, December 12, 2018

9.10am

Conservative Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns said she would vote against Theresa May and thought the PM would lose the vote.

9.05am

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was a “characteristically strong” statement from Mrs May, as he vowed to stand “with her all the way”.

9am

Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

8.50am

Mrs May said that changing Conservative leader would “put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it” and could lead to Brexit being delayed or prevented.

She added: “We must and we shall deliver on the referendum vote and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”

8.50am

The Prime Minister said she will contest the leadership challenge “with everything I’ve got”.

8.49am

Theresa May is speaking outside 10 Downing Street.

8.48am

Alun Cairns, the Welsh Secretary, and David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, both offered their backing for the Prime Minister on Twitter.

“I am giving my full support to @theresa_may who has always put the national interest first. We need to honour the outcome of the referendum and support the PM to deliver Brexit on 29 March 2019,” Mr Cairns said.

David Mundell added: “PM has my full support. A leadership contest is the last thing we need. The public want us to sort #Brexit now!”

8.46am

(PA Graphics)

8.45am

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay voiced his support.

I fully support the PM. This is a crucial stage with weeks to go before we leave the EU. We need to back @theresa_may and deliver the referendum result. The PM is working in our national interest and this distraction risks damaging uncertainty. — Steve Barclay MP (@SteveBarclay) December 12, 2018

8.35am

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable also took to Twitter.

The self-indulgent #ToryParty leadership challenge is about more than choice of leader. Political logic demands a split into a @UKIP style populist anti-EU party and another of the sensible centrists working with others. Stop #BrexitChaos. #PeoplesVoteNow — Vince Cable (@vincecable) December 12, 2018

8.30am

Transport Secretary and prominent Brexiteer Chris Grayling said: “I will be backing Theresa May tonight. At this crucial point, the last thing the country needs is a prolonged and introspective leadership contest.

“I was one of the first Cabinet ministers to back Brexit. Delivering a deal was never going to be simple.

“Theresa May is the best person to make sure we actually leave the EU and deliver on the Brexit that I and the people of our great country voted for.”

8.25am

Environment Secretary Michael Gove, another Cabinet minister who had been touted as a possible leadership contender, said: “I am backing the Prime Minister 100% – and I urge every Conservative MP to do the same. She is battling hard for our country and no one is better placed to ensure we deliver on the British people’s decision to leave the EU.”

8.20am

More Cabinet ministers have come to the Prime Minister’s defence.

The Prime Minister has worked hard in the National interest since the day she took office and will have my full support in the vote tonight. Her deal means we leave the EU on time, whist protecting our jobs and our businesses. — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) December 12, 2018

Strongly support @theresa_may to continue as Leader of @Conservatives and Prime Minister. Now is not the time for this distraction and even more uncertainty. We need to get behind the Prime Minister in the best interests of our country. — James Brokenshire (@JBrokenshire) December 12, 2018

I’m voting for the Prime Minister tonight and urge all colleagues to do the same. We should all be focussed on coming together for the sake of the future of the country — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 12, 2018

The Prime Minister has my full support, not least because she has always done what she firmly believes is in the national interest. Our country needs us all to fight for a good deal and prepare for a no deal senario. All eyes and hands should be on that task. — Penny Mordaunt MP (@PennyMordaunt) December 12, 2018

8.14am

It was Andrew Adonis who said that “Brexit is a revolution that devours its children. It has consumed three prime ministers – Thatcher, Major and Cameron.” Now it looks like Theresa May is the fourth. The country has no leader at a critical moment In our history. pic.twitter.com/0Rz4mVO0c5 — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) December 12, 2018

8.13am

In a joint statement the chairman of the European Research Group Jacob Rees-Mogg and his deputy Steve Baker said: “Theresa May’s plan would bring down the Government if carried forward. But our party will rightly not tolerate it.

“Conservatives must now answer whether they wish to draw ever closer to an election under Mrs May’s leadership. In the national interest, she must go.”

8.11am

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The last thing our country needs right now is a Conservative Party leadership election. Will be seen as self-indulgent and wrong. PM has my full support and is best person to ensure we leave EU on 29 March.”

8.10am

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd also backed the Prime Minister.

The PM has my full support. At this critical time we need to support and work with the PM to deliver on leaving the EU, & our domestic agenda – ambitious for improvements to people’s lives & to build on growth of wages & jobs. — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) December 12, 2018

8.07am

Theresa May will make a statement later this morning outside 10 Downing Street, a Number 10 source said.

8.05am

Tory former minister Ed Vaizey said he would support the Prime Minister in the vote.

But Sir Bernard Jenkin told BBC Radio 4’s Today he would vote for a change in leadership.

Sir Bernard said he had submitted a letter of no confidence earlier this week with “great regret”.

8am

Sir Graham Brady said: “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 on Wednesday 12th December in committee room 14 of the House of Commons. The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

7.55am

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt immediately backed the Prime Minister.

I am backing @theresa_may tonight. Being PM most difficult job imaginable right now and the last thing the country needs is a damaging and long leadership contest. Brexit was never going to be easy but she is the best person to make sure we actually leave the EU on March 29 — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) December 12, 2018

7.45am

Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Theresa May to trigger a contest, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has announced.