Theresa May has won the battle to retain leadership of the Conservatives and remain as Prime Minister after facing down a vote of no confidence from members of her party.

Here are the latest developments:

9.35pm

Theresa May accepted that a “significant” number of Tory MPs had voted against her but said she now wanted to “get on with the job”.

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Mrs May said she had a “renewed mission – delivering the Brexit people voted for, bringing the country back together and building a country that really works for everyone.”

9.25pm

A spokesman for the European Research Group of eurosceptic Tory MPs said: “The parliamentary arithmetic remains unchanged.

“We cannot and will not support the disastrous Withdrawal Agreement the Prime Minister has negotiated.

“We urge her to bring it back to Parliament without delay so that the view of the House of Commons can clearly be demonstrated, and we can move on to a viable policy instead.

“If Theresa May pushes ahead with her deal, which our confidence and supply partner quite rightly cannot support, we are set to have a general election she has said she will not lead us into and which no one can realistically think she would win.”

9.20pm

Tonight’s vote of confidence in the Prime Minister @theresa_may, is the right one. Now is the time to focus on the future. Her deal means we will honour the referendum result while safeguarding jobs and maintaining business confidence. — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) December 12, 2018

9.15pm

Despite the win, Mrs May has come under criticism from both within and outside of her party.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “Tonight’s vote makes no difference to the lives of our people.

“The Prime Minister has lost her majority in Parliament, her government is in chaos and she is unable to deliver a Brexit deal that works for the country and puts jobs and the economy first.”

Mrs May limps on to her next failure, the deal won’t pass and the real crisis is close. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 12, 2018

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell tweeted: “Shocking result for Theresa May. Even having offered to go before the next general election she still has a huge 117 Tory MPs, a third of her party, voting against her and not having confidence in her. Wow.”

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage posted: “Mrs May limps on to her next failure, the deal won’t pass and the real crisis is close.”

Prominent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, the chairman of the European Research Group, said the result was “terrible” for Theresa May and she should resign.

9pm

Graham Brady announces Prime Minister Theresa May has survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust her with a vote of no confidence.

MPs voted by 200 to 117 to support her, a majority of 83.

Sir Graham Brady announces the result (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

8pm

Voting closed in the confidence ballot.

Three black ballot boxes were taken from committee room 14 into neighbouring committee room 15 for counting, past a waiting crowd of journalists.

6pm

Conservative MPs have started casting their votes in the confidence ballot on Theresa May’s leadership.

Proud to have voted in support of the PM, thank you to the many people who have contacted my office today to urge me to do just that pic.twitter.com/pF5ChA4xHh — Margot James (@margot_james_mp) December 12, 2018

5.57pm

Theresa May told Conservative MPs at the 1922 Committee meeting that she will not lead the party into the next general election, Cabinet minister Amber Rudd has said.

5.07pm

Theresa May has arrived to address Tory MPs ahead of tonight’s confidence vote.

A banging of desks could be heard from outside committee room 14 in the Palace of Westminster.

The corridor outside was swarming with reporters and police as she made her entrance.

1.35pm

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn clashed in the Commons ahead of the confidence vote.

1.30pm

Environment Secretary Michael Gove was confident Theresa May would retain the leadership.

Mr Gove was swamped by reporters and cameras as he dashed between temporary media tents that have been erected at the College Garden outside Westminster.

“Of course the Prime Minister will win tonight,” he said as he pushed through the crowds of press.

“She deserves to win.”

1.20pm

The source declined to discuss whether Mrs May would stay on if she scraped through this evening’s vote by a small margin, saying: “I’m not going to be prescriptive about analysing the result before it happens.”

1pm

Asked whether Theresa May was confident of winning Wednesday evening’s vote, a senior Downing Street source said: “She is fighting for every vote. We have seen support from across the parliamentary party this morning but there is a lot more to do this afternoon.”

12.55pm

Mrs May said she had negotiated a “good Brexit deal” which “protects jobs and honours the referendum”.

She told MPs: “What I think is important for everybody in this House to recognise is that we have, I believe, a solemn duty to deliver on the result of the referendum in 2016.

“I believe the best way of doing that is with a good deal, with a good Brexit deal with the European Union that protects jobs and honours the referendum and I believe that’s the deal we’ve negotiated.”

12.45pm

Theresa May during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons)

Tory grandee Kenneth Clarke hit out at his colleagues for calling a vote of no confidence, labelling it “unhelpful, irrelevant and irresponsible”.

The former Cabinet minister said: “At a time of grave national crisis on an issue that we all agree is hugely important to future generations, can the Prime Minister think of anything more unhelpful, irrelevant and irresponsible than for the Conservative Party to embark on weeks of a Conservative leadership election?”

Mrs May said he raised an “important issue”, adding: “Were a new leader to come in that one of the first things they would have to do would be to either extend Article 50 or rescind Article 50, and that would mean either delaying or stopping Brexit.”

12.40pm

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford called on the Prime Minister to resign.

He said: “That is contemptuous of Parliament. Parliament voted for a meaningful vote, we should be having the vote and it should be happening next week. This Government is a farce, the Tory Party is in chaos, the Prime Minister is a disgrace with her actions.

“The reality is that people across Scotland and the UK are seeing this today. Prime Minister take responsibility, do the right thing, resign.”

Mrs May replied: “He makes the remarks he does about deferring the vote, but of course it is precisely because I have listened and colleagues in Government have listened to the views of people across this House, that we are pursing this issue further with the EU, that is being respectful of the views that have been raised in this House.”

12.30pm

“Totally and completely unacceptable,” Mr Corbyn exploded in response to Mrs May’s refusal to say she would rearrange the meaningful vote before Christmas.

“This House agreed a programme of motion, this House agreed the five days of debate, this House agreed the vote was going ahead,” he said.

“The Government tried to unilaterally pull that and deny this House the chance of a vote on this crucial matter.

“The Prime Minister and her Government have already been found in contempt of Parliament – her behaviour today is just contemptuous of this Parliament and of this process.”

12.25pm

Theresa May during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons)

Mr Corbyn said that when Mrs May left the country, the Commons was about to start day four of the five-day debate on the Brexit deal, and said as she had “not achieved any changes” she should resume “the concluding days of debate and votes within the next seven days before the house rises for the Christmas recess”.

Mrs May replied that she has “made some progress” and said there are still “discussions to be held”.

She said the meaningful vote will come back to the Commons, and as Labour MPs shouted “when?” at her she said: “We’ve had a meaningful vote, we had it in in the referendum in 2016.”

The PM added: “And if he wants a meaningful date I’ll give him one; 29th March 2019 when we leave the European Union.”

12.23pm

Mr Corbyn said Mrs May must now put her Brexit deal to a meaningful vote in the Commons.

“The time for dithering and delay is over. The Prime Minister has negotiated her deal. She has told us it is the best and only deal available,” he said.

“There can be no more excuses, no more running away. Put it before Parliament and let’s have the vote.”

12.20pm

Jeremy Corbyn during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons)

Jeremy Corbyn told Theresa May “nothing has changed” with her Brexit deal after her meetings with EU leaders yesterday and demanded a vote on it by MPs is held before Christmas.

But the PM hit back, saying the Labour leader “couldn’t care less” whether progress has been made, and accused him of wanting to create “chaos in our economy”.

12.15pm

Mrs May said none of the EU leaders she met on her trip to Europe on Tuesday were in “any doubt” about the strength of MPs’ concerns about the duration of the backstop.

She said: “No-one that I met yesterday is in any doubt about the strength of concern there is in this House on the issue of the duration of the backstop.”

Her husband Philip May attended Prime Minister’s Questions to show his support from the public gallery overlooking the House of Commons chamber.

12.10pm

Mrs May was asked if she would rule out a general election and a second EU referendum.

She said: “I think that a general election at this point in time would not be in the national interest.

“I think we should respect the referendum which took place in 2016.”

12pm

Theresa May is answering Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons. She arrived to huge cheers from her benches just hours after it emerged there would be a vote of confidence in her leadership.

Theresa May during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons)

11.50am

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has posted a “sincere request to colleagues” to support Theresa May on Twitter.

My sincere request to colleagues: BREXIT IS NOT GUARANTEED and the British people will not forgive us if we fail to deliver it. All those who want to stop it are praying for a Conservative leadership contest. So don’t take the risk and back @theresa_may tonight — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) December 12, 2018

11.35am

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said it was a matter for the Conservatives to choose who was their leader, but that their policy on Brexit must change.

Our Confidence and Supply Agreement is with the Conservative & Unionist Party. The current Brexit policy is totally unacceptable to us and the @HouseofCommons. It is entirely a matter for Conservative MPs to decide who their leader is… but the policy must change! — Sammy Wilson MP (@eastantrimmp) December 12, 2018

11.25am

Sir Graham Brady said that if Theresa May loses the vote of confidence, the party would hope to elect a successor as quickly as possible.

He said that he believed that balloting among MPs could be concluded before Parliament breaks for the Christmas recess on December 20.

He told reporters at Westminster: “I think it is perfectly likely that if there were to be a contest and if there were to be a very large field, as is occasionally speculated, it is entirely possible we could do it in two or three rounds (of voting among MPs).

“I would have thought we want want to conclude that process as swiftly as possible and allow the matter to move on to the party in the country to decide.

“We could operate ballots on successive days. If it were to happen our goal would be to conclude the parliamentary stages, if possible, before the Christmas recess.”

11.15am

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

11.10am

Brexiteer Tory MP Bill Cash was pleased the ballot was going ahead.

“For a very good reason,” he said. “The Prime Minister has lost the public trust in relation to the vote that took place in June 2016. The Withdrawal Agreement is not going to get through the House of Commons.”

Mr Cash added: “The Withdrawal Agreement is dead as a parrot.”

He said sticking to the March 29 date for leaving the EU should be “fundamental”, arguing it would focus the negotiations with other member states.

11am

Theresa May has won the backing of the Tory Reform Group, the largest membership group within the party, which represents its liberal wing.

In a statement, the group said: “This is a critical time for our country. It should not be about the Conservative Party, but about our national interest, implementing the decision taken on June 23 and taking our country forward.

“MPs voting tonight must think carefully before casting their ballot. Our party is, and must be, about more than Brexit – our country will not forgive us if we forget that.

“With the very real prospect of a hard-left Corbyn government, now is the time for unity.

“We urge our parliamentary colleagues to support the Prime Minister.”

10.40am

Theresa May’s statement, given earlier this morning.

10.20am

David Cameron urged Tory MPs to back Mrs May in the vote of confidence.

I hope Conservative MPs will back the PM in the vote today. We need no distractions from seeking the best outcome with our neighbours, friends and partners in the EU. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) December 12, 2018

10.10am

10.05am

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson followed other Cabinet colleagues in supporting Mrs May.

The Prime Minister has my full support. She works relentlessly hard for our country and is the best person to make sure we leave the EU on 29 March and continue to deliver our domestic agenda. — Gavin Williamson MP (@GavinWilliamson) December 12, 2018

Chief Whip Julian Smith followed suit.

Theresa May is the best person to lead both the @Conservatives and the Country. Her integrity, drive and focus is vital at this time — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) December 12, 2018

10am

(PA Graphics)

9.45am

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said: “I shall be supporting the Prime Minister this evening.

“This is no time for the self indulgent spasm of a leadership election. Nothing fundamental will be altered by it. This is a time to show loyalty and discipline in supporting the PM in discharging the duties of government.”

9.40am

Theresa May is expected to speak with individual Tory MPs during the day before addressing the 1922 Committee at 5pm, immediately before the crucial vote.

9.35am

Today’s Cabinet meeting has been cancelled, Downing Street said.

9.34am

Prominent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke out against the Prime Minister.

The Country needs a new leader, it is time for Mrs May to resign. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) December 12, 2018

9.30am

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said: “I will be supporting the Prime Minister tonight.

“Not only because she deserves that support but also because the country does not need this distraction right now. The Prime Minister has focused entirely on the national interest. I hope my colleagues will too.”

9.15am

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley came out in support of the current leader.

I will be voting for the Prime Minister, Theresa May in the leadership challenge. Posted by Karen Bradley MP on Wednesday, December 12, 2018

9.10am

Conservative Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns said she would vote against Theresa May and thought the PM would lose the vote.

9.05am

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was a “characteristically strong” statement from Mrs May, as he vowed to stand “with her all the way”.

9am

Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

8.50am

Mrs May said that changing Conservative leader would “put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it” and could lead to Brexit being delayed or prevented.

She added: “We must and we shall deliver on the referendum vote and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”

8.50am

The Prime Minister said she will contest the leadership challenge “with everything I’ve got”.

8.49am

Theresa May is speaking outside 10 Downing Street.

8.48am

Alun Cairns, the Welsh Secretary, and David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, both offered their backing for the Prime Minister on Twitter.

“I am giving my full support to @theresa_may who has always put the national interest first. We need to honour the outcome of the referendum and support the PM to deliver Brexit on 29 March 2019,” Mr Cairns said.

David Mundell added: “PM has my full support. A leadership contest is the last thing we need. The public want us to sort #Brexit now!”

8.46am

(PA Graphics)

8.45am

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay voiced his support.

I fully support the PM. This is a crucial stage with weeks to go before we leave the EU. We need to back @theresa_may and deliver the referendum result. The PM is working in our national interest and this distraction risks damaging uncertainty. — Steve Barclay MP (@SteveBarclay) December 12, 2018

8.35am

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable also took to Twitter.

The self-indulgent #ToryParty leadership challenge is about more than choice of leader. Political logic demands a split into a @UKIP style populist anti-EU party and another of the sensible centrists working with others. Stop #BrexitChaos. #PeoplesVoteNow — Vince Cable (@vincecable) December 12, 2018

8.30am

Transport Secretary and prominent Brexiteer Chris Grayling said: “I will be backing Theresa May tonight. At this crucial point, the last thing the country needs is a prolonged and introspective leadership contest.

“I was one of the first Cabinet ministers to back Brexit. Delivering a deal was never going to be simple.

“Theresa May is the best person to make sure we actually leave the EU and deliver on the Brexit that I and the people of our great country voted for.”

8.25am

Environment Secretary Michael Gove, another Cabinet minister who had been touted as a possible leadership contender, said: “I am backing the Prime Minister 100% – and I urge every Conservative MP to do the same. She is battling hard for our country and no one is better placed to ensure we deliver on the British people’s decision to leave the EU.”

8.20am

More Cabinet ministers have come to the Prime Minister’s defence.

The Prime Minister has worked hard in the National interest since the day she took office and will have my full support in the vote tonight. Her deal means we leave the EU on time, whist protecting our jobs and our businesses. — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) December 12, 2018

Strongly support @theresa_may to continue as Leader of @Conservatives and Prime Minister. Now is not the time for this distraction and even more uncertainty. We need to get behind the Prime Minister in the best interests of our country. — James Brokenshire (@JBrokenshire) December 12, 2018

I’m voting for the Prime Minister tonight and urge all colleagues to do the same. We should all be focussed on coming together for the sake of the future of the country — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 12, 2018

The Prime Minister has my full support, not least because she has always done what she firmly believes is in the national interest. Our country needs us all to fight for a good deal and prepare for a no deal senario. All eyes and hands should be on that task. — Penny Mordaunt MP (@PennyMordaunt) December 12, 2018

8.14am

It was Andrew Adonis who said that “Brexit is a revolution that devours its children. It has consumed three prime ministers – Thatcher, Major and Cameron.” Now it looks like Theresa May is the fourth. The country has no leader at a critical moment In our history. pic.twitter.com/0Rz4mVO0c5 — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) December 12, 2018

8.13am

In a joint statement the chairman of the European Research Group Jacob Rees-Mogg and his deputy Steve Baker said: “Theresa May’s plan would bring down the Government if carried forward. But our party will rightly not tolerate it.

“Conservatives must now answer whether they wish to draw ever closer to an election under Mrs May’s leadership. In the national interest, she must go.”

8.11am

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The last thing our country needs right now is a Conservative Party leadership election. Will be seen as self-indulgent and wrong. PM has my full support and is best person to ensure we leave EU on 29 March.”

8.10am

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd also backed the Prime Minister.

The PM has my full support. At this critical time we need to support and work with the PM to deliver on leaving the EU, & our domestic agenda – ambitious for improvements to people’s lives & to build on growth of wages & jobs. — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) December 12, 2018

8.07am

Theresa May will make a statement later this morning outside 10 Downing Street, a Number 10 source said.

8.05am

Tory former minister Ed Vaizey said he would support the Prime Minister in the vote.

But Sir Bernard Jenkin told BBC Radio 4’s Today he would vote for a change in leadership.

Sir Bernard said he had submitted a letter of no confidence earlier this week with “great regret”.

8am

Sir Graham Brady said: “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 on Wednesday 12th December in committee room 14 of the House of Commons. The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

7.55am

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt immediately backed the Prime Minister.

I am backing @theresa_may tonight. Being PM most difficult job imaginable right now and the last thing the country needs is a damaging and long leadership contest. Brexit was never going to be easy but she is the best person to make sure we actually leave the EU on March 29 — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) December 12, 2018

7.45am

Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Theresa May to trigger a contest, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has announced.