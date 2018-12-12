The Duchess of Sussex is to pay a festive visit to the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing and care home.

Former actress Meghan will meet residents at Brinsworth House which cares for retired artists and entertainers, Kensington Palace said.

The pregnant duchess, known for her role in US legal drama Suits, will join residents at the home in Twickenham on December 18 as they take part in Christmas-themed activities, including arts and crafts and carols around the Christmas tree.

The Duchess of Sussex meeting Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Last month, Meghan attended her first Royal Variety Performance, which raises money for the charity, with the Duke of Sussex, meeting performers including Take That.

The organisation, of which the Queen is patron, helps those who have spent their life working in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times.

Brinsworth House accommodates up to 36 residents cared for by a dedicated team of nurses and care assistants.

The Royal Variety Charity is thrilled that @KensingtonRoyal has announced that the Duchess of Sussex will visit Brinsworth House on 18th Dec. A great early Christmas treat for all our residents and hard-working staff #Variety4Charity https://t.co/8FZwZetJLh — Royal Variety (@RoyalVariety) December 12, 2018

The home is decorated to emphasise its theatrical lineage, representing the retired artists and entertainers who have been supported there over the years.

Previous royal visits to Brinsworth House include the Queen Mother in 1990 and the Prince of Wales in 2002.