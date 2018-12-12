A second man has been charged after a body was found on a footpath more than five weeks ago.
Darren Sinclair, 27, was discovered dead on a path near Kinfauns Drive in Drumchapel, Glasgow, on the morning of November 6.
Police said a 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
It follows the arrest of a 20-year-old man over Mr Sinclair’s death last month.
Robert Dunn appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court in November charged with murder.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
