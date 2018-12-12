Scotland needs up to 900 more police officers to cope with Brexit, MSPs have been told.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF), which represents rank and file officers, warned without extra cash from the Scottish Government for more police leaving the EU would risk a “catastrophic impact” on day-to-day policing.

In a letter sent to all MSPs before Wednesday’s budget statement, SPF general secretary Calum Steele said: “We estimate that Brexit alone will create demand equivalent to between 750 and 900 officers.

“Clearly we are aware that even if we were to start today that we could not recruit and train the number of to immediately deployable on March 29.

“That being said, the SPF considers that the Police Service of Scotland must be fully funded to ensure a police service of circa 17,550 officers.”

This would provide 716 more officers than the 16,834 by 2019-20 the SPF said is anticipated in the Scottish Police Authority’s three-year financial plan.

Ahead of today’s #ScotBudget and with continued #Brexit uncertainty, our General Secretary @CalumA_Steele has written to all MSPs laying out our concerns pic.twitter.com/apCBc2sclW — ScotsPolFed (@ScotsPolFed) December 12, 2018

The letter continued: “We consider this to be the minimum that would be required to ensure the policing of Brexit-related issues could be delivered without any catastrophic impact on other day to day policing activities.”

Among the extra pressures the federation expects Brexit to bring are a need for more police officers for border policing and public order, as well as extra requests for mutual aid from forces elsewhere in the UK.

The letter warns of the potential for a “catastrophic funding settlement” from the Scottish Government for 2019-20.

It highlights the last survey of police figures, which showed there were 17,147 officers in Scotland as of September 30 2018.

Cuts in officer numbers of around 400 by 2020 were announced by the force last year.

Scottish Labour justice spokesman Daniel Johnson said: “It is now clear that Police Scotland is suffering as a result of being starved of resources by the SNP Government.

“That has resulted in fewer police on our streets and crime rising for the first time in a decade.

“Scottish Labour has called for the SNP Government to introduce a Community Policing Fund to restore the 350 police officers that have been lost on the SNP’s watch.”