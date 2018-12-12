Police and medics have warned just one punch can kill as they launched a campaign highlighting the consequences of such an attack.

Authorities said a split-second decision can ruin the lives of both the victim, the perpetrator and their families.

In 2017-18, six people in Scotland died as the result of a single punch, police said.

On four of those occasions the perpetrator was under 18 and in four of the cases the perpetrator was under the influence of alcohol.

Police and Medics have joined together today to launch the Police Scotland #OnePunch campaign. During 2017/18, six people died as a result of one punch. Don't let a single punch ruin your life.#OnePunchTwoLives pic.twitter.com/gPA6iT327C — Police Scotland (@policescotland) December 12, 2018

Police and medics launched a campaign highlighting the dangers of a single punch in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: “We want to highlight that a drunken disagreement or an argument that gets out of hand can have long-term consequences for the victim and the accused.

“I want people to enjoy themselves on nights out but at the same time, think about how much alcohol they are consuming and the effect it has on their actions.

“We get less inhibited when drinking and can become more aggressive, but a split-second, ill-informed decision can end someone’s life, and leave the perpetrator facing a long jail sentence, effectively ruining two peoples’ lives and their families’ lives.”

Dr Michael Murray, a director of Medics Against Violence and Consultant neuroanaesthetist at the Institute for Neuro Science, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, urged people to take care on nights out.

She said: “If you do survive a head injury, you’re twice as likely to be disabled.

“Some people are left unable to speak, some are unable to swallow, there can be visual problems and a lot of victims are left in a wheelchair or severely disabled.

“For those planning a night out in the next few months I’d say look after your brain. You wouldn’t drop your laptop on to the pavement from 6ft up.

“You can get that repaired or replaced, you can’t do that with your brain. If you damage your brain that’s it, there’s no alternative.”