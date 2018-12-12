A second man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found on a footpath more than five weeks ago.

Darren Sinclair, 27, was discovered dead on a path near Kinfauns Drive in Drumchapel, Glasgow, on the morning of November 6.

Joseph McIntyre, 34, was arrested this week and appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody with the case committed for further examination.

It follows the arrest of a 20-year-old man over Mr Sinclair’s death last month.

Robert Dunn appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court in November charged with murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.