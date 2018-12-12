Melania Trump has made history by flying in a V-22 Osprey aircraft during a visit to a pair of military bases.

The White House said it was the first time a first lady has flown in an Osprey.

We are off to visit some of our brave men & women in uniform today & thank them for their service. I’ll be visiting Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Joint Base Langley-Eustis & the #USSGeorgeHWBush aircraft carrier today. Looking forward to meeting everyone! #USA pic.twitter.com/XrYsFyItJJ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 12, 2018

The tilt-rotor aircraft takes off and lands vertically.

Mrs Trump flew from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, for an appearance.

An incredible flight today on a V-22 to visit the service members aboard the USS George HW Bush. Thank you to ALL who serve! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ylRIl37qwa — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 12, 2018

First ladies usually do not take solo helicopter rides.

When they do travel by helicopter, they often are accompanying the president aboard Marine One, a more traditional aircraft.

In Virginia, Mrs Trump inspected the F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet and addressed an audience of service members, noting that many had just returned from deployment.

First lady Melania Trump , right, poses with an airman (Steve Helber/AP)

Some had been responding to natural disasters such as Hurricane Michael, which devastated Florida Panhandle communities.

The first lady said she was honoured to welcome them home and thanked them for “answering the call of duty”.

She exchanged high-fives with children from a local school and posed for selfies with some of those wearing military garb.

An Osprey helicopter (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She also spent time with the crew aboard the USS George H.W. Bush and toured part of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier named after the former president, who died in November.