Leave and Remain have been the two threads running through British politics for a number of years and it was a similar case on Wednesday with Theresa May facing a no-confidence vote.

Thursday’s papers lead on the fallout after a dramatic day in Westminster, with the Times saying a “wounded” Mrs May “survives”, but that she was forced to give up leading the party into the next election in order to get over the line.

The Daily Telegraph runs with a picture of a smiling Mrs May, but the paper says the result “leaves the Conservative party more divided than ever” and will make it harder for her to pass her Brexit deal.

The Guardian says the scale of rebellion against Mrs May – 117 of the 317 votes – is “damaging”.

The Financial Times reports the margin of Mrs May’s victory will “fail to quash revolt”.

The Metro leads on Mrs May “staying put”, with a headline riffing on a poster produced by the Government before the Second World War.

The i says Mrs May got a “stay of execution” following a “day of chaos at Westminster”.

While the Independent says the Tory “civil war” goes on.

The Daily Mirror peppers some festive-themed funnies on to its front page, with the headline “It’s lame duck for Christmas”.

The Sun says Mrs May has been left “wounded” by the “battering”.

But the Daily Mail says she has seen off plotters and encourages her to finish the job of delivering Brexit.

The Daily Express runs with a similar theme.

