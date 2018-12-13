Theresa May’s premiership rested in the hands of her own MPs after a no confidence vote was called on Wednesday.

After two hours of voting, and many more hours of lobbying before the vote, Mrs May won by 200 votes to 117.

Theresa May speaks after the 1922 Committee announced a no confidence vote would take place (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mrs May says she will contest the election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady said the threshold of 48 letters has been reached (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Grant Shapps was among the numerous MPs interviewed by the media (Joe GIddens/PA)

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister’s Questions (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A view from above as Mrs May takes part in PMQs (Mark Duffy/UK Parliament)

Protesters gather outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of the vote (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Conservative MPs gather in a meeting addressed by Theresa May in Committee Room 14 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Margot James MP was among those sharing their ballot on Twitter (@Margot_James_MP)

Sir Graham Brady chairman of the 1922 Committee, announces that Theresa May has survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust her as party leader (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in 10 Downing Street, London, after she won the vote (Steve Parsons/PA)

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament (David Mirzoeff/PA)