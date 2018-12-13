A man has died following a collision between a car and a van on the A9.

The crash, which involved a red Toyota Corolla and a Volkswagen Transporter van, happened near Foulis in the Highlands at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

Police said the 69-year-old man driving the Toyota Corolla died following the crash.

The driver of the Volkswagen Transporter, a 55-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with minor injuries.

Police appealed for information about the incident.

Constable Alasdair Mackay, of the Road Policing Unit, Highlands and Islands Division, said: “Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families.

“An investigation into the collision is under way and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

“In order to help establish the cause of the collision, I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision who has not already come forward to do so.

“Likewise, if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries, I appeal for them to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 in confidence, quoting incident number 2799 of December 12 2018.